Centre suspends international flights till January 31, 2022

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday (December 9) sent a circular extending the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from India till midnight of January 31, 2022.

The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

International flights will be allowed on routes selected by authorities on a case-by-case basis, the circular said.

The note was addressed to all domestic and international carriers operating to and from India; the Airport Authority of India; all airport operations in the country; and the Bureau of Immigration.

Earlier this month the Centre decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the date, in the wake of rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. A government official confirmed that the effective date of resumption was being kept “in abeyance” and a new date would be notified in due course.

“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” the DGCA said in an order.

Following the announcement, at a review meeting on COVID-19 preparedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to review the plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of growing concerns regarding the new variant first detected in South Africa.

After this, a meeting chaired by the home secretary decided that the date would be reviewed as per the evolving global scenario.