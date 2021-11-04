Centre slashes petrol/diesel prices; BJP/NDA-ruled states cut VAT too

The Centre has also asked the states to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, in an attempt to bring down the shooting prices.

Call it the bypoll effect or Diwali bonanza, the Centre on Wednesday (November 3) cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

The announcement comes during Diwali which will help bring down the skyrocketing prices of fuel and provide some relief to the common man battling inflation.

“The government of India has taken a significant decision of reducing fuel Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow. Prices of petrol and diesel will thus come down accordingly,” an official statement said.

Later, the Centre has asked the states to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Soon after the announcement, BJP/NDA-ruled states such as Assam, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Gujarat, UP and Bihar reduce VAT on fuel.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, one of the first to take the initiative, announced that his government would cut an additional Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 7 on diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre.

The Karnataka government too announced a reduction in VAT by Rs 7 each on petrol and diesel, followed by Assam, which cut VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 each.

In Karnataka, petrol will be priced Rs 95.50 a litre and diesel Rs 81.50. The reduced prices will come into effect from Thursday.