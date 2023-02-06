Centre notifies Gowri’s appointment, lawyers move apex court

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said the petition will be heard on Friday

The Central government on Monday notified the appointment of the controversial advocate L Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

This comes even as a petition was moved before the Supreme Court by lawyers from Tamil Nadu challenging the Collegium’s recommendation to appoint Gowri as a judge.

The petition was mentioned before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for urgent listing. The Chief Justice said it will be heard on Friday.

Also read: Why Victoria Gowri’s elevation as Madras HC judge has sparked a row

Advertisement

Gowri’s recommended elevation to the Madras High Court on January 17 triggered a storm in legal circles and on social media about her credentials due to her undisguised affiliation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gowri’s claims

An unverified Twitter account allegedly belonging to Gowri claimed in its bio that she was the National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha.

A tweet from this handle, posted on August 31, 2019, says: “I just joined the BJP, you too can join the BJP and join hands to help create a New India!”

But it is her remarks against Islam and Christianity available on YouTube which have sparked particular concern.

In a video from February 2018, Gowri is heard saying: “Like Islam is green terror, Christianity is white terror.”

“Christian groups are more dangerous than Islam groups. Both are equally dangerous in the context of Love Jihad.”

In another interview from June 5, 2018, Gowri said that Bharatanatyam should not be danced for Christian songs.

Lawyers protest

A group of lawyers from the Madras High Court Bar Council have written to President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief Justice of India registering their protest against Gowri’s elevation.

Also read: Lawyers’ group challenges Victoria Gowri’s appointment as Madras HC judge

They said that her statements against minorities will dent the independence of the judiciary.

The signatories included senior advocates N G R Prasad, R Vaigai, Anna Mathew, D Nagasaila and Sudha Ramalingam.

Subsequently, some lawyers from Madurai wrote to the Chief Justice in support of Gowri.