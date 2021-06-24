Centre is all for democratic process: PM to J&K leaders after three-hour meet

Prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, pressing for restoration of statehood and the scrapped Article 370, wrapped up their marathon meeting — which lasted nearly four hours — with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Having listened to all the suggestions, Modi said “the Centre is committed to the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir”.

According to reports, the meeting was cordial and “most of the invited leaders were happy” with what happened at the meeting. Some reports said “the PM had reportedly assured the leaders that the Centre was committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood again”.

There is no official confirmation yet though regarding the assurance.



Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah told PTI, “Delimitation exercise and conduct of peaceful polls are important milestones in restoring statehood.”

Those invited for the meeting are Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; Farooq and Omar Abdullah from the National Conference; Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti; Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari; BJP’s Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta; CPI(M)’s MY Tarigami; Bheem Singh from National Panthers Party and Sajad Lone from Peoples Conference.

Besides PM Modi, the meeting was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the Home Secretary.

This is the first time the Centre is holding talks with leaders from the valley since it abrogated Article 370 and divided the state into the two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

Ahead of the meeting, the Election Commission on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of all districts in the Union territory to discuss the delimitation of the existing Assembly constituencies.