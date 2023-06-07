Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks; ‘won’t back out this time,’ says Punia   

The invitation comes days after Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the protesting wrestlers on the issue

The central government has invited the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement in a tweet post-midnight on Tuesday (June 6) while stating that the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues”.

“I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” he said.

The invitation comes days after Shah reportedly held a late-night meeting with prominent wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat among others at his residence in New Delhi. Reports said he assured the wrestlers that the law is the same for everyone while urging them to allow it to take its course.

Punia on Tuesday told a prominent news channel that the delegation was asked not to divulge details of the meeting with Shah while denying of “striking any deal” with the government.

He said the wrestlers were not satisfied with the government’s initiatives on the issue and are strategizing on how to take their protest forward.

“He (Shah) assured us that they were discussing it and will definitely take action,” Punia told NDTV while adding, “we had gone back in January based on the government’s assurances, but were later declared liars.”

Punia made the clarification after some of the wrestlers including Malik re-joined their jobs at the Railways following the meeting with Shah.

Clarifying about the same, Punia said they had taken leave from jobs and reported to work for a day to sign in following their eviction from Jantar Mantar. He said the wrestlers are ready to quit their jobs for the movement.

“This is a fight for respect and dignity. We don’t fear rumours, or losing the railways job. We’ll quit the job if anyone pressures us,” he said.

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh’s associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

(With inputs from agencies)