Centre can go to any level to benefit industrialists: Saamana on coal shortage

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece also asked: ‘The flag of Ravani state is hoisted by filing false cases. Do you call it freedom?’

Hauling up the Centre for coal shortage in the country, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana compared the BJP-led Union government with the “East India Company” in an editorial, and said it “can go to any level for the benefit of industrialists”.

Talking about Maharashtra, which like many other states is facing power cuts in the wake of the shortage, the editorial said: “Due to the clumsy and corrupt handling of the coal sector by the Union government, there are fears that five states, including Maharashtra, will plunge into darkness. Why is there a sudden coal shortage? Did the Union government create an artificial coal shortage for the benefit of certain industrialists? These questions are being asked. Because the people have lost faith in the Union government. This vyapari (trader) government like the East India Company can go to any level for the benefit of industrialists.”

The attack comes amid the looming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls and ahead of state chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s address to shiv sainiks at the party’s annual Dussehra rally on Friday evening.

Also read: What caused coal crisis in India & how can it affect you?

Advertisement

Noting that the Centre is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the paper questioned: “But is there really freedom of speech in the country today? Those who ask questions to the government, take a stern stand against the government are intimidated by the CBI, ED, NCB and Income Tax raids. The flag of Ravani state is hoisted by filing false cases. Do you call it freedom?”

Talking about the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP in which four farmers were killed, the editorial alleged that “the whole country is like a prisoner. What kind of freedom is left? So, don’t pretend to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. It further emphasised on the need for unity as shown by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Saamana also alleged that the Centre was trying to ensure that the Thackeray government, which has governed Maharashtra for two years, does not function properly. “The political opponents have not missed a single opportunity to attack the government by using all means of lies,” it said.

Also read: India stares at power crisis as thermal plants run out of coal