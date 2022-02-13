Centre approves ₹26,275 crore to improve security and policing

A major chunk of the budget has been given for the modernisation required to deal with Maoists and terrorism

The Centre has approved ₹26,275 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26 for its ‘Modernisation of Police Forces’ scheme to improve security and policing in the country.

A major chunk of the budget has been given for the modernisation required to deal with Maoists and terrorism. “A central outlay of ₹18,839 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency-affected northeastern states and left wing-extremism (LWE) affected areas,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

“With the implementation of the ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ to combat the LWE, the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically. To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE-related schemes with a central outlay of ₹8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include special central assistance to most LWE affected districts and districts of concern to consolidate the gains,” the ministry said.

For narcotics control, the MHA said a provision has been made under the scheme to ensure internal security, law and order, adoption of modern technology by police, assistance to states and strengthening of the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.

“The central sector scheme of ‘Assistance to States & Union Territories for Narcotics Control with outlay of ₹50 crore has been continued,” the MHA said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has a plan to counter technology-led drug smuggling in India. It has received clearance to increase its strength by 1,800 and set up a cyber-wing to help experts track and crack down on smuggling activities through the darknet and cryptocurrencies this year.

The anti-drug nodel agency of India will have a cyber wing, which will be headed by a deputy director general of police-level officer and will only work on drug-related crimes fuelled by the internet, especially the darknet. The wing will have close coordination with intelligence agencies and have almost a dozen officers.

The state governments have already been asked to get training from central institutes.