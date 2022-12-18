Centre and BJP not stern with China, Kejriwal takes a jibe at AAP meet

“We seem to be rewarding China for its aggression,” AAP chief said pointing at increase in imports from China over the last two years

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its stand on China, saying the Centre and the ruling party are “not being able to be stern” with Beijing.

Kejriwal was giving the inaugural speech at AAP’s National Council meeting in Delhi. AAP members as well as legislators from several states, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, attended the meeting, Indian Express reported.

The China issue

“There is something troubling happening these days. Chinese aggression at the border is increasing, our soldiers are fighting at the borders bravely. But the problem is that we seem to be rewarding China for its aggression,” he said.

“In 2020-21, we imported goods worth $65 billion from China. The next year, this grew to $95 billion. We need to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities. I don’t understand why the Centre and BJP are not being able to be stern with China. We are importing slippers, spectacles, and clothes from China. Can these things not be made in India?” Kejriwal asked.

“But you are driving people away from India. High net-worth individuals are leaving the country. You are scaring them by unleashing the ED and CBI on them. Call them all back. Ask them to invest in India and I promise, soon we will start exporting to China. Par aap ye nahi karte, aap jhula jhulaate ho China vaalon ko bula ke, sharm karo,” he said.

The question of ideology

Kejriwal also responded to the charge that AAP has no ideology. “People ask what is our ideology. Let me reiterate it. The first pillar is kattar deshbhakti (hardcore patriotism). The nation comes first, the family later, and self last. We are ready to die for the country. The second is kattar imaandaari (honesty)… We emerged from the anti-corruption movement. Other parties are corrupt, we do not indulge in it.”

According to the AAP leader, the last pillar is humanity. “We do not believe in discrimination of any kind. There can be no development in a country where there is discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or gender… Our nation should be one where there is love between people. There should be no caste discrimination, there should be no fights related to religion. If the people of the country aren’t united, there can be no development. Any party or organisation that wants to divide the country wants the country to go back to the 19th century,” he said.

Kejriwal said this year “has been very good” for the AAP, which is now eligible for the status of a national party after winning nearly 13 per cent votes in Gujarat assembly elections.