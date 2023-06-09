CEC seeks tech-driven ways for overseas Indian voters to participate in polls

The CEC Rajiv Kumar cied the example of e-postal ballots to allow eligible overseas Indian voters to participate in elections in India

The time has come to use technology-driven methods to allow overseas Indian voters to participate in polls in India, said the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday (June 9).

He cited the example of e-postal ballots to allow eligible overseas Indian voters to participate in elections in India.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) also said that the timely and continued delivery of credible electoral outcomes since 1952 was an important ingredient of worldwide acknowledgement of India’s comprehensive national power, especially in an era of “democratic backsliding”.

Kumar made these remarks while addressing the 2022-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFC) officer-trainees on the theme “India-the Mother of Democracies and Role of ECI” at the Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi.

Speaking on the common challenges being faced by election management bodies in the conduct of free and fair elections, the CEC referred to the rising threat from fake news and deepfakes on social media derailing the election narratives.

According to sources, when asked about voting by overseas voters, Kumar said that the time has come when the fifth largest economy of the world invoked technology-driven methodology to facilitate eligible overseas Indian voters to participate in elections through electronically transmitted postal ballot system (ETBPS).

The Election Commission’s proposal to facilitate ETPBS for overseas Indian voters is under discussion with the ministry of external affairs to “iron out” logistical challenges involved in its implementation, the government told Rajya Sabha in March this year.

The total number of overseas electors as on January 1 this year stood at over 1.15 lakh.

Kumar also said that in the growing worldwide concern of democratic recession, the ECs continued delivery of credible electoral outcomes showcases the strength and resilience of its democratic institutions.

The CEC also gave an overview of the complexity of numbers and sophistication of process for conducting elections in the world’s largest democracy.

More than 10 lakh polling stations and over one crore polling officials ensure an inclusive, accessible, participative and tech-driven election, he said, adding that India’s elections are often hailed as the world’s largest peacetime mobilisation conducted with six sigma precision in terms of movement of men and material.

