CDS Bipin Rawat’s final rites on Friday, body to reach Delhi today

Rawat, his wife, and 11 others died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday

The last rites of Chief of Defence staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, who died in a chopper crash along with 11 others in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday, will be performed on Friday in Delhi Cantonment.

Reports said their bodies would be flown from Coimbatore to Delhi in a military plane on Thursday after a wreath-laying ceremony in Wellington.

Also read: CDS Bipin Rawat, wife and 11 others killed in chopper crash

The bodies will be brought to Rawat’s residence in Delhi where people will be allowed to pay their last respects between 11 am and 2 pm. Following this, they will be taken to the crematorium in a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg.

Advertisement

The Indian Air Force chopper – Mi-17V5 – carrying five crew members and nine passengers including Rawat and his wife crashed in the Niligiri Hills of Coonoor, soon after it took off from an Air Force base in Sulur near Coimbatore. Rawat and his entourage was headed to a Defence Services Staff College in Ooty’s Wellington, where he was slated to address the faculty and staff.

The lone survivor of the incident Group Captain Varun Singh SC, directing staff at DSSC, is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

The IAF confirmed the death of Rawat and his wife in a tweet at 6.03 pm. The deceased included two senior military officers, five commandos and five IAF personnel.

Also read: Gen Rawat: The man who rose through ranks to become country’s first CDS

A senior fireman who rescued Rawat told the media that the CDS was alive and conscious when they got him out of the chopper’s wreckage along with another passenger Group Captain Varun Singh. Rawat, reportedly also said his name and spoke in Hindi to a defence personnel who accompanied the rescuers. He however, died on the way to the hospital.

With the government likely to announce Rawat’s successor soon, Army Chief General MM Naravane is said to be considered for the position.