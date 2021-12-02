CCTV captures attack on woman, daughter in Delhi; victims blame AAP MLA

A group of people, including two women, allegedly beat a 38-year-old woman and her daughter with sticks and iron rods

A group of people, including two women, allegedly beat a 38-year-old woman and her daughter with sticks and iron rods in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh – an attack that was caught on a CCTV camera – last month.

Footage of the attack recently surfaced on social media, showing that just after the woman parked her car in her residential colony, her daughter, who stepped out of the vehicle, was physically assaulted by the accused women.

When the mother rushed out to protect her, two men started punching, kicking and beating her with sticks and rods.

The accused fled the spot when the woman started screaming for help.

Police said that on November 19, at around 10pm, a PCR call regarding a “beating” was received at Shalimar Bagh Police Station. The victim and her daughter were immediately taken to Fortis Hospital for treatment and were discharged later.

In her statement, the woman alleged that she was assaulted by two women and four men, who she alleged were supporters of AAP legislator Bandana Kumari, the police added.

When contacted, the MLA denied the allegations and called them “baseless”.

“All these allegations are baseless… She [the victim] lives in my neighbourhood and this has been her nature, she keeps accusing me every time. I have no connection with her or this case,” Kumari said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that during investigation, CCTV footages were analysed in which four people were seen assaulting the victim.

“Based on the CCTV footage, two women – Megha, 22, and Neha, 20 – were arrested and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining two accused. Proceedings for non-bailable warrants against the accused have already been initiated,” she said.

Meanwhile, the two other men whom the victim alleged were also part of attack moved court, following which it issued directions to the police to not to take any “coercive action” against them till further orders.

In her FIR, the victim, who runs an NGO, alleged that the attackers were sent by the AAP MLA and another man. She also alleged that the accused robbed her gold chain and ring, and molested her.

Based on her complaint, the police said an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to the FIR, the woman alleged that the incident took place when she and her daughter were returning home from Pitampura.

The police said that both the MLA as well as the victim have in the past filed cases against each other and further investigation into the matter is underway.