CBI searches in Delhi, Tiruchirappalli in child sexual abuse material case

The CBI is conducting searches at two locations in Delhi and Tiruchirappalli on Thursday (December 1) in connection with cases related to online dissemination of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), said officials.

The agency has registered two separate cases related to CSAM circulation on the basis of inputs provided by Interpol, they said.

The agency started the operation early this morning, they said.

