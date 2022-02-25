CBI arrests ex-NSE GOO Anand Subramanian after new SEBI report

According to officials, Subramanian was questioned for days in Chennai before the agency decided to arrest him

The CBI has arrested former Group Operating Officer of National Stock Exchange Anand Subramanian, after expanding its three-year probe into the co-location scam in the exchange, in view of “fresh facts” emerging in a damning SEBI report.

Subramanian was taken into custody late on Thursday night, according to officials.

“Subramanian was questioned for days in Chennai before the agency decided to arrest him,” the officials said.

The SEBI has charged former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.

SEBI has levied a fine of ₹3 crore on Ramkrishna, ₹2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and ₹6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the Chief Regulatory Officer and compliance officer.

(With inputs from Agencies)