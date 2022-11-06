Call me ‘Didi Maa’ from now on, says Uma Bharti renouncing all personal ties

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati has announced through a series of tweets that she has renounced all personal ties and should henceforth be known only as "Didi Maa"

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati has announced through a series of tweets that she has renounced all personal ties and should be henceforth known only as “Didi Maa”. This has spurred speculation about her retirement from politics.

Uma Bharti, who was one of the key prominent leaders of the Ram Janbhoomi movement that led to the rise of the BJP in national politics, posted 27 tweets over two days. The saffron-clad politician who had been a Union minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM, has stayed away from active politics for a while and was last seen breaking bottles in a liquor shop fighting for prohibition to be imposed in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Uma Bharti, she is following the orders of her guru, the Jain saint Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj, and has renounced all personal relations and names. “I should only be called Didi Maa and adopt all the citizens of India to make my Bharti meaningful. The entire world community should be my family,” she wrote on Friday (November 4).

Further, she tweeted, “I free my family members from all bondage and I myself will be free on the 17th. My world and family have become much wider. Now, I am Didi Maa, the sister mother of the whole world community, I do not have any personal family.”

She clarified that she had taken ‘sanyas’ on November 17, 1992, at Amarkantak when her name was changed to Umashree Bharti from Uma Bharti. To mark 30 years of that event in her life, Uma Bharti will now become ‘Didi Maa’ as advised by her present guru Vidyasagar ji Maharaj. “He told me Bharati belongs to India, become everyone’s Didi Maa’, ” Uma Bharti tweeted.

“He gave me this order on March 17, 2022 in Rahali, district Sagar by publicly announcing it in front of all the sages,” she added.

She also hinted at being disenchanted with her own party, BJP. Uma Bharti said that her family, her brothers, nephews and nieces had given her a lot of support in politics and even staked their own lives. “I suffered false cases, harassment and many difficulties in both BJP and Congress rule,” she pointed out in her tweet.

Back in 1992, right after her deeksha, she was given the responsibility of mobilising crowds in Ayodhya. Then the incident of December 6 took place.

“From Amarkantak, I went to Ayodhya where the Babri structure was demolished and from there I was sent to jail along with Advani ji,” wrote Uma Bharti, adding that when they came out of jail, the world had changed. “Our government fell. From 1992 to 2019, we worked hard. I will write about those things in detail sometime,” she added.