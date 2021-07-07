Cabinet reshuffle: Here is the list of new ministers

The BJP is once again attempting social engineering in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which is going to the polls next year. In the 2017 assembly election, the BJP sprung a surprise by winning an absolute majority – in the wake of botched up demonetisation. The party managed this feat by social engineering in which it managed to co-opt non-Jatav Dalits, non-Yadav backwards and several sections of Other Backward Communities that were feeling neglected. If today’s reshuffle is any indication, the party intends to repeat the formula with improvements.

The party is inducting a maximum of seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh. The composition is such that it is taking care of both ‘Mandal and kamandal‘ issues of UP politics. This means it has tried to balance both the concerns of balancing various castes and taking along those who believe in the politics of Hindutva. The party has picked up a high caste Kanyakubja Brahmin as one of the ministers and people from marginalised OBC communities as well.

Anupriya Patel, who is from the Patel community, was earlier a minister in Modi’s cabinet. She quit and is now being brought back, recognising the importance of Patel community votes.

Here is the list of new ministers who took oath today:

1. Narayan Rane

2. Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Pashupati Paras

8. Kiren Rijiju

9. Raj Kumar Singh

10. Hardeep Singh Puri

11. Mansukh Mandaviya

12. Bhupender Yadav

13. Parshottam Rupala

14. G. Kishan Reddy

15. Anurag Singh Thakur

16. Pankaj Choudhary

17. Anupriya Singh Patel

18. Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel

19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20. Shobha Karandlaje

21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

23. Meenakshi Lekhi

24. Annapurna Devi

25.A. Narayanaswamy

26. Kaushal Kishore

27. Ajay Bhatt

28. B. L. Verma

29. Ajay Kumar

30. Chauhan Devusinh

31. Bhagwanth Khuba

32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33. Pratima Bhoumik

34. Dr Subhas Sarkar

35 Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37. D. Bharati Pravin Pawar

38. Bishweswar Tudu

39. Shantanu Thakur

40. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41. John Barla

42. Dr L. Murugan

43. Nisith Pramanik