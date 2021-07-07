Modi 2.0 Cabinet rejig: Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar and Javadekar out

43 ministers are expected to be sworn in in the expansion of the Union council of ministers on July 8

Three high-profile ministers — Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Law and Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar — were removed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle at a time the government is feeling the heat for several steps, including COVID management.

Several other ministers have been removed (list below) from the Cabinet while 43 others are expected to be sworn in on July 8.

D V Sadananda Gowda

Thaawarchand Gehlot

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Babul Supriyo

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Rattan Lal Kataria

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri

