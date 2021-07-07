Modi 2.0 Cabinet rejig: Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar and Javadekar out

Three high-profile ministers — Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Law and Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar — were removed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle at a time the government is feeling the heat for several steps, including COVID management.
Several other ministers have been removed (list below) from the Cabinet while 43 others are expected to be sworn in on July 8.
D V Sadananda Gowda
Thaawarchand Gehlot
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Babul Supriyo
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Rattan Lal Kataria
Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri
