Cabinet approves payment of 78 days wage as bonus to railway employees

The financial implication of payment of 78 days’ Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to railway employees has been estimated to be ₹1832.09 crore.

The Cabinet has given the approval to pay Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages to eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year 2021-22, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday (October 12).

About 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision. This payment will be made before Dussehra/Puja holidays, bringing smiles to lakhs of families ahead of the festive season, the Ministry of Railways had said earlier.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days’ PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be ₹1,832.09 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is ₹7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days, the ministry said.

“The railway employees have played important role in the performance of Passenger & Goods services which also acted as catalyst for the economy. In fact, Railway employees ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items even during the lockdown period. Railways has ensured there is no shortage of such commodities in the area of operations,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Railways in the past three years has undertaken a series of steps to regain market share in freight and increase realisation in passenger fares through suitable policy initiatives. As a result, in the current year (2022-23), Railways have regained the momentum in receipts, disrupted previously due to the pandemic,” it added.

In FY 2021-22, Railways achieved incremental freight loading of 184 million tonnes which is the highest ever (total 1,418 million tonnes). The payment of PLB would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railway employees, particularly those involved in the execution and operations of railways, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers. The payment of PLB will also boost the demand in economy in upcoming festival season, the ministry said.