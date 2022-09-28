Cabinet approves ₹10,000 cr for redevelopment of major railway stations

Redevelopment of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's CSMT railway stations will be done in the engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) model and not on PPP mode to ensure that there is no additional burden on passengers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 28) approved ₹10,000 crore for the redevelopment of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that all redevelopment of stations will be done in the engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) model and not on PPP mode to ensure that there is no additional burden on passengers.

“Railways caters to middle class and lower middle class so any extra burden on passengers is not good. So, it has been decided to invest budget money in the Railways and take it up with investment from government. It is a conscious decision to redevelop all these stations in the EPC mode,” he said.

He said the design of these stations will be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city. As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase, he said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Navratri 2022: Indian Railways comes up with special ‘Vrat menu’

While the tender for 47 stations are out, work is underway at 32 stations, said Vaishnaw, adding that the target is to complete the redevelopment of New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years. The other two railway stations will be redeveloped in two-and-half years, he said.

“Tender for the re-development of NDLS, CSMT and Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next ten days. The total cost of the re-development of 199 stations including these three major stations is ₹60,000 crores,” Vaishnaw said.

The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias and recreational facilities.

The stations in these cities will be connected on both sides of railway tracks. Facilities like food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children and a place to sell local products will be made available, Vaishnaw added.

Also Read: Railways writes off ₹71 cr as excess subsidy on Kisan Rail Services

“New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign is inspired by Modera’s Sun temple. CSMT’s heritage building would not be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed,” Vaishnaw said.

To make the stations comfortable, there will be proper illumination, way finding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travelators. Masterplans have been prepared for smooth movement of traffic with adequate parking facilities, a statement from the ministry said.

There will be integration with other modes of transportation like metro, bus and other modes of transport, the statement said. Green building techniques will be used, with solar energy, water conservation and recycling and improved tree cover, it added.

Vaishnaw said special care will be taken to provide Divyang-friendly facilities and that the stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building.

Also Read: Indian Railways revenue up 38 pc to ₹95,486.58 cr till Aug-end

There will be segregation of arrival/departures, clutter-free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms. The stations will be safe with installation of CCTV and access control. Once completed, these will be iconic station buildings, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)