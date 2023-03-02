Bypoll results: Congress leads in Erode East, wrests Kasba Peth from BJP in Maha

Congress candidate leads in West Bengal's Sagardighi, earlier held by TMC, while BJP-backed AJSU candidate leads in Jharkhand's Ramgarh constituency, earlier held by Congress

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra suffered a major jolt on Thursday with the Congress wresting Kasba Peth assembly segment in Pune from the BJP which the latter held since 1995. However, the BJP is leading in the other constituency, Chinchwad, which went to bypoll.

Along with these constituencies, the counting of votes is also underway for bypolls at Erode East constituency of Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Jharkhand’s Ramgarh.

In Maharashtra, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar won the Kasba Peth assembly by-election by over 10,000 votes against BJP’s Hemant Rasane. The BJP lost the constituency after almost three decades. In the bypoll to Chinchwad, BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap is leading by 12,000 votes while NCP’s Nana Kate and Independent candidate Rahul Kalate are trailing at the second and the third spot, respectively. The bypoll in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad seats were held on February 26 after the death of BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

Also read: Assembly by-polls: 63% voting in Sagardighi, 62% in Ramgarh; 59% in Erode East

Advertisement

In Tamil Nadu’s Erode East constituency, DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan seems headed towards a comfortable victory. Elangovan was leading by over 20,000 votes over his nearest rival KS Thennarasu of AIADMK after the third round of counting. The Erode (East) assembly constituency was vacated due to the passing away of its Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa.

In West Bengal, the Left Front-supported Congress candidate Bayron Biswas’ lead has further increased to over to 8,000 votes over his nearest TMC rival Debasish Bandopadhyay after the seventh round of counting of votes for Sagardighi bypoll. In Sagardighi, too, the exercise was necessitated due to the demise of its incumbent MLA, Subrata Saha, a TMC leader and Bengal minister.

Also read: Erode East by-poll: Tamil Nadu’s voter freebie culture hits new high

In Jharkhand, AJSU party candidate Sunita Choudhary was leading by 16,863 votes over her nearest Congress rival Bajrang Mahto after the fourth round of counting in the Ramgarh by-election. AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the bypoll, got 51,853 votes, while Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, received 34,990 after the completion of the fourth round. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu won unopposed from the Lumla assembly seat in the Tawang district. The bypoll to the Lumla seat was necessitated after the demise of sitting BJP MLA Jambey Tashi. Tashi died in November 2022 at the age of 48. BJP fielded Tsering Lhamu, wife of Jambey Tashi, for the bypoll.

(With Agency inputs)