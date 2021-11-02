By-polls: Cong pulls ahead in Himachal, Trinamool celebrates in Bengal

Congress is ahead in Himachal and Rajasthan; Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal is winning in 2 Bihar seats while Karnataka is giving 1 seat each to BJP and Congress

Counting of votes following by-elections in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats began on Tuesday (November 2).

As of 1300 hours, the BJP, which held six of the assembly constituencies, was ahead in nine. The Congress, which had nine seats, was ahead in five.

The three LS seats are: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh). The assembly by-polls were held for five seats in Assam, four in Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

In Mandi, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife, Pratibha Singh, is ahead of the BJP’s Brigadier (Retd) Khushal Thakur. BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil is ahead in Khandwa. In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the Shiv Sena is ahead.

Advertisement

In Assam, five assembly seats are up for grabs. The BJP is ahead in all three seats where it is contesting from. Its alliance partner, UPPL, is leading in the two seats it was allotted. In Meghalaya, United Democratic Party’s Eugeneson Lyngdoh is leading. BJP ally National People’s Party is ahead in two other seats.

In Bihar, Janata Dal-United is ahead in both seats.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s reputation is at stake and he seems to be doing well for now as the Congress leads in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad. The party has also taken a healthy lead in Arki, Himachal Pradesh.

Bengal continues to lean towards Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee’s party is leading in all the four seats. Bypolls to Dinhata and Shantipur are a matter of pride for the BJP, which is struggling to control exodus of MLAs and senior leaders after the TMC’s sweeping victory in the April-May state assembly elections.

In Karnataka, the BJP is leading in Sindgi seat while Congress is leading in Hangal, which is Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district.

In Telangana’s Huzurabad, BJP’s Eatala Rajender, who quit Telangana Rashtra Samiti, is leading. Rajender had to quit after he was accused of grabbing government land.

The Lok Sabha seats for which by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The sitting members had died in all three constituencies.

Some of the key candidates in the fray are INLD leader Abhay Chautala, Congress’ Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh and ex-minister from Telangana Rajender.

(This copy is being updated)