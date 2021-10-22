Bunkers and boots back on Srinagar streets in wake of targeted killings

According to reports, this time new bunkers have come up at places where they did not exist even at the peak of militancy in the Valley in the 1990s.

A spate of civilian killings by militants in Kashmir over the past few weeks has brought the return of security bunkers on Srinagar roads after nearly eight years, as well as increased presence of paramilitary troops.

Manned by the central armed paramilitary forces, the bunkers are being set up across Srinagar – highlighting the deteriorating security situation in the Valley.

PTI reported sources as saying that the new bunkers and more boots on the ground are meant to cut the free movement of militants – “the terrorists have shown that they are moving from one area to another within no time after committing terror crimes. It can only be checked by area domination and cutting the free movement”.

According to official sources, 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces have been inducted in Kashmir, as compared to the year 2010, when more than 50 security pickets and bunkers were removed in Srinagar.

In fact, the situation had improved to such an extent that then Union home minister P Chidambaram was believed to be inclined towards repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from Jammu and Kashmir in a phased manner.

Media reports said this time new bunkers have come up at places where they did not exist even at the peak of militancy in the Valley in the 1990s, such as on Barzulla bridge on the airport road in Srinagar.

The police have recently even cut off the internet in parts of Srinagar and some areas of south Kashmir, though the IGP of Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said these measures were related to terror violence. “Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violence. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon’ble HM,” he tweeted on Thursday.

