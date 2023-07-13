BTS’s book ‘Beyond the Story’ tops bestseller lists; craze hits India too

Released as BTS celebrates 10 years, the book reportedly took three years of research and more than two years of interviews

BTS’s fans across the world seem to be going gaga over their favourite K-pop band’s first book titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

It was released on Sunday (July 9) and by the next day, the book was at the top of the Amazon Best Sellers’ list, as well as its Memoirs and Rock Band Biographies bestseller lists.

India hasn’t escaped the craze either. According to an Economic Times report, 25,000 copies of the book were sold in the Indian subcontinent on Sunday itself, of which 5,000 were preorders. Pan Macmillan reportedly received reorders for 10,000 copies on Monday.

Considering that, according to the ET report, a book that sells 10,000 copies in a week is considered a bestseller, it seems Beyond the Story is set to smash all records.

The band members — Suga, Jung Kook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, and J-hope — co-authored the book with Weverse Magazine editor-in-chief Myeongseok Kang. Released as BTS celebrates 10 years, the book reportedly took three years of research and more than two years of interviews.

The book, split into seven chapters, tell BTS’s story chronologically. The chapters include: “Seoul”, “Why We Exist”, “Love, Hate, Army”, “Inside Out”, “A Flight That Never Lands”, “The World Of BTS”, and “We Are”.

Beyond the Story has reportedly been published in 23 languages, including English and Korean. Here are some quotes from band members that are getting fans all teary-eyed.

“We were working on Love Yourself, but we couldn’t love ourselves”: V

“Ever since I was little, I would think, ‘Was it right that I was born?’”: Suga

“I often cried because I felt guilty that ‘I don’t want to become a burden to BTS’”: V

“Listening to what he (Jungkook) had to say, I learned for the first time just how much he was struggling, and I cried a lot”: Jimin

“We wondered whether we should quit”: Suga

“It was like … we’d started to feel the things we’d lost in becoming singers, celebrities. I often thought, ‘Is this happiness?’”: Jimin

“Looking back from now… I wonder how I managed to stand”: RM

“I believed the team couldn’t stay together if even one of us left”: Jin

BTS announced last year that the band was taking a break but they made it clear that they were not breaking up.