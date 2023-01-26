BSF, Pak Rangers exchange greetings, sweets on R-Day at Jammu border

On India’s 74th Republic Day, officials reported that the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchanged greetings and sweets at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu.

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers and they reciprocated, the officials said.

The exchange of sweets took place at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia and R S Pura in a cordial manner, a Border Security Force official said.