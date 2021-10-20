Breaking: Aryan Khan bail plea rejected; likely to move HC

Aryan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8.

A court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan has been in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail since October 8. Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and seven others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

The NCB has claimed that it was a rave party. They seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD.

Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai said they are now planning to move the Bombay High Court. “We have not been told the grounds on which our bail plea was rejected,” Desai told reporters outside the court.

