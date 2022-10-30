BoycottCadbury trending on Twitter; users claim ad takes dig at Modi’s father

The grouse against Cadbury's recent Diwali advertisement is because a poor lamp seller in the advertisement is named as “Damodar”, who is shown in a poor light. This happens to be PM Narendra Modi’s father's name

The world’s second largest confectionary brand, Cadbury, has come under attack by social media users for their recent Diwali advertisement.

Hashtag #Boycott Cadbury started trending on Twitter on Sunday (October 30).This is not the first time, Cadbury owned by Mondelez International, American confectionary company, has faced the ire of social media users. Earlier, a rumpus was created over the fake news that was circulated on social media that “beef” was being used in Cadbury products.

This time, however, social media users have targetted the company’s recent Diwali advertisement, for naming a poor lamp seller in the ad as “Damodar”. This also happens to be the name of PM Narendra Modi’s father. A section of social media users felt that the ad showed PM Modi’s father’s name in a poor light.

Sharing the Cadbury advertisement, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi objected to the use of ‘Damodar’ as the name of a poor lamp seller who is shown selling his wares wherever he found a place on the road. According to her, the “shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi’s father’s name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on Cadbury company!”. Many others too jumped in demanding a boycott of all Cadbury products in India.

The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi’s father’s name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on cadbury Company #BoycottCadbury pic.twitter.com/QvzbmOMcX2 — Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) October 30, 2022

In 2021 too, there was a hue and cry over Cadbury using beef in their products. At that time, some Twitter users shared a screenshot of Cadbury’s website in which it was mentioned, “Please note, if any of our products contain gelatin in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef”. This kicked up a stir and many netizens decided to boycott Cadbury products.

But,@DairyMilkIn is this done same here in India by providing beef (that’s halal certified) to vegetarians? pic.twitter.com/R5lDbKOKRV — $ 🇮🇳 (@ShubhNeitri) July 18, 2021

Subsequently, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Twitter account issued a clarification. The chocolate-making firm wrote, “Hi, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that”.

The screenshot of the product description page that had been shared by netizens was purportedly from the Cadbury website, Australia. Further, Cadbury also appealed to people to verify facts about Cadbury’s product before sharing them further.

“As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further,” Cadbury added. It remains to be seen how the company is going to react to this latest bitter salvo!