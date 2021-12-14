Book RT-PCR test if coming from ‘at-risk’ countries, says Centre

Passengers who have not pre-booked their tests will be allowed to board their flight. But it will be the responsibility of the concerned airlines to book tests for such passengers.

The central government has made it mandatory for passengers coming in from ‘at-risk’ countries to pre-book their RT-PCR tests.

The UK has similar guidelines according to which all passengers arriving in the country need to have booked RT-PCR. Anybody who fails to do so is not allowed to board a flight to a British airport.

In India, the rule will be effective from December 20. In the first phase, it will be applicable only for international travellers arriving at six airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

A memo issued by the civil aviation ministry said: “Air Suvidha portal would be modified to allow the passengers to mandatorily pre-book the RT-PCR test if they are coming from the countries ‘at risk’ or have visited ‘at risk’ countries in the last 14 days…to stabilise the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre-booking, payment, etc, it may be implemented in six metro cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the first phase.”

As per the health ministry, on the list of ‘at risk’ countries are several European nations, in addition to South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel.