‘Black magic cannot end your bad days’: PM’s jibe at Congress

On Wednesday (August 10), PM Modi lashed out at the Opposition for wearing black attire and protesting in Parliament against price rice and by saying that desperate to win the trust of people they were seen turning towards black magic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 10) taunted the Congress for wearing black attire on August 5 as a form of protest against price rise, saying that those who believe in “black magic” will never be able to win the trust of people again.

Dedicating the second-generation ethanol plant worth ₹900 crore in Panipat, Haryana, the Prime Minister also attacked certain Opposition parties for engaging in the politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology.

PM Modi said that on August 5, some people tried to spread black magic. “These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again,” Modi said.

Targetting the Opposition, PM Modi further said there are some people in the country who are trapped in negativity and immersed in despair. “Even after repeatedly spreading lies against the government, the public is not ready to trust such people. In such desperation, these people are also now seen turning towards black magic,” he added.

Congress MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had staged a protest wearing black clothes, in the Parliament House complex on August 5. They also took out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan, as part of their nationwide stir against price rise, the GST hike on essential items and unemployment.