BJP’s Pragya Thakur asks Hindus to protect girls against ‘love jihad’, keep knives sharp

The BJP MP also asked parents not to send their wards to missionary schools and rather initiate them in the study of 'dharma' and Hindu shastras

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has said that Hindus have a right to defend themselves against attack on them and their dignity and should keep their knives sharp, while speaking about the murder of Hindutva activists.

“Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god,” she said while speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s South Region annual convention in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Sunday.

“Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values,” she told the crowd.

Referring to the killing of Hindus activists including Harsha of Shivamogga, she asked people to keep knives at home sharp for the sake of self-protection. “Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp…Don’t know what situation will arise when….Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right,” she said.

In an apparent swipe at western culture Thakur said parents should not send children to missionary institutions as they promote western ideas of society and lifestyle.

“By doing it you will open the doors of old age homes for yourselves… the children won’t be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish,” she said. “Do pujas at your home, read about your dharma and shastra, teach your children about it, so that children know about our culture and values,” Thakur, who represents the BJP from Bhopal parliamentary constituency said.