BJP’s Amit Malviya to sue The Wire for allegedly tarnishing reputation

Will file civil, criminal cases seeking damages "as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation," says Malviya

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya on Thursday said he will file criminal and civil proceedings against The Wire, as he accused the news portal of using “forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish” his reputation.

The Wire, in a series of news reports, now retracted, had alleged that Meta, the parent company of social media giants WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram has accorded special privileges to Malviya that enable him to get posts removed from its platforms.

The reports had insinuated that the BJP leader was behind removal of some posts from Instagram.

Explained: 5 points in the very public spat between Meta and The Wire

“After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advice, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings against The Wire. Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation,” Malviya said in a statement.

Advertisement

Internal review, public apology

Under scrutiny, including from some experts, over the reports, The Wire last week formally retracted its Meta stories after conducting an internal review of the technical source material used, with the help of external experts.

The news portal also apologised to its readers for slippage in its editorial assessment. “This combination of not fully grasping the complexities of technology and a slippage in editorial assessment of tech-related matter resulted in the publication of stories which did not eventually hold up. For this we owe an apology to our readers,” the news portal said.

With agency inputs