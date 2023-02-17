BJP slams US billionaire Soros for Modi-Adani ‘close allies’ remark

BJP accuses the billionaire philanthropist of targeting PM Modi as well as Indian democratic system. I&B Ministry says faces behind repeated regime change stand exposed

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ remark that the turmoil at Gautam Adani’s business empire may weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hold on the government and may open the door to a democratic revival in the country has sparked a massive controversy.

The BJP has launched a frontal attack on Soros, accusing him of targeting Modi as well as the Indian democratic system. The Congress, on the other hand, said whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other Opposition parties, and it has nothing to do with Soros.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Union minister Smriti Irani said, “This war is being mounted against India and what stands between the war and India’s interests is Modi. Everyone should condemn his remarks in one voice.” She alleged that Soros wants to destroy Indian democracy and wanted some “hand-picked” people to run the government here. He has created a fund of over USD 1 billion to intervene in democratic systems, including in India, she claimed.

‘Revival of democracy depends on Cong, Oppn’



Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros.” He went on to add, “Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes.”

The Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

‘Soros leads the pack of India’s enemies’



His comments drew sharp reaction from the government. Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said the faces behind repeated regime change stand exposed. “Face behind repeated regime change attempts in India with collaborators paid by The Open Society Foundations stands exposed. India’s enemies are many: George Soros leads the pack. Democracy in India is strong, resilient. 2024 is not too far away and Soros will eat crow again,” he tweeted, attaching news of Soros comments.

Modi needs to answer questions: Soros

Earlier, Soros, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, said Modi would “have to answer questions” from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations the Adani Group is facing. He said the turmoil engulfing Adani’s business empire that “has shaken the faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a democratic revival” in the country.

His near 42-minute speech oscillated between climate change, Russia-Ukraine war, rumbling in the US, Turkey disaster and failures in China. “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined,” he claimed. “Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament.” However, he did not offer any evidence to substantiate his claim. “This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms,” he said. “I may be naïve, but I expect a democratic revival in India,” he added.

Soros first referred to India in his speech while distinguishing between open and closed societies. “India is an interesting case. It’s a democracy, but its leader Narendra Modi is no democrat,” he claimed. Modi, he said, maintains close relations with both open and closed societies. “India is a member of the Quad (which also includes Australia, the US, and Japan), but it buys a lot of Russian oil at a steep discount and makes a lot of money on it,” he said before turning to Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies)