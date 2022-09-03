BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari booked for trespassing at Deoghar airport

Nine persons, including Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and the airport director, have been charged with endangering the life or safety of others and criminal trespass

An FIR has been lodged against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and seven others after they allegedly forced officials at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand to clear their chartered flight for take-off past sunset.

The airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, is yet to be cleared for night operations. Flight services at the airport are currently allowed till half-an-hour before the sunset.

The case against the BJP leaders was registered based on a complaint by Suman Anan, DSP of the airport. Nine persons, including Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and the airport director, have been charged with endangering the life or safety of others and criminal trespass.

Taking off after sunset

It is alleged that on August 31, Mr Dubey, accompanied by his sons and Mr Tiwari, among others, entered the high-security Air Traffic Control (ATC) area and forced the officials into clearing their chartered plane for take-off.

According to the complainant’s statement, the time of sunset on the day of the incident was 6:03 pm. The chartered flight with the BJP leaders on board took off at 6:17 pm.

Twitter spat

On Friday night, Dubey got into a Twitter spat with Deoghar District Magistrate (DM) Manjunath Bhajantri, who said the BJP leader “breached national security” by bypassing safety regulations and forcibly getting clearance for his flight.

Hon’ble MP Sir, Night landing matter is subjudice, wud not like to comment on it. But, when night landing facility/IFR is not there, and so many flights getting cancelled every other day, how did your chartered plane took off at 1817hours when the sunset time was 1803hours? https://t.co/tXozRRHXs8 — Manjunath Bhajantri IAS (@mbhajantri) September 2, 2022

Dubey, who is the BJP’s prominent face in Jharkhand and has demanded mid-term polls in the state, hit back, tweeting, “I’d suggest you to study aviation rules again. As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you. Now the matter is under investigation at all possible levels, please comment further only after reading aviation and airport rules carefully henceforth.”

I’d suggest you to study aviation rules again. As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you. Now the matter is under investigation at all possible levels, please comment further only after reading aviation and airport rules carefully henceforth. सावधानी हटी दुर्घटना घटी। https://t.co/K1h3CII8Id — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 2, 2022

The IAS officer has written to the Principal Secretary, Cabinet Coordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand, on the issue. The MP has also written to the district police chief, accusing the bureaucrat of obstructing his work.

JMM targets Dubey

Targeting the BJP MP, the JMM has said if he has been entrusted with creating ruckus in the airport and appeal to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and aviation regulator DGCA to take action in the matter.

Mr Dubey has said that he was barefoot and his sons had followed him with his slippers. He also said that the flight took off at 6.28 pm and that it’s permissible to take off within half an hour of sunset. He slammed the deputy commissioner, saying he has no business to “poke his nose” in the matter.

Meanwhile, some media reports said that Dubey has claimed that the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Deoghar DC on his complaint. However, DCP of North Avenue Police Station in New Delhi has not issued any official statement in this regard.

The development comes against the backdrop of hectic political developments in Jharkhand after the Election Commission recommended the disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren for allegedly awarding a mining lease to himself.