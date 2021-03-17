Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

Reports said Sharma was found hanging at his residence

Ram Swaroop Sharma, a BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh was found hanging at his Delhi residence on Wednesday. Prima facie, police have called it a case of suicide.

The BJP has cancelled its parliamentary party meeting following Sharma’s demise.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.

Advertisement

He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

In February, 58-year-old MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Mohan Delkar was found dead in his hotel room. He had blamed people including a senior politician in a suicide note recovered from his room.