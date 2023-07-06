BJP leaders huddle up to frame strategy to win 142 LS seats in East, NE

Our goal is to ensure the return of Narendra Modi as the prime minister for the third consecutive term and we are working towards that end, said BJP’s Assam president Bhabesh Kalita

BJP leaders from 12 states in East and North East India met in Assam on Thursday (July 6) to frame strategies to win most of the region’s 142 Lok Sabha seats in a bid to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term.

Advertisement

The meeting in Guwahati was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and Manik Saha of Tripura besides MPs and MLAs as well as state unit presidents.

Also Read: West Bengal: BJP leaders vie for attention as party decides on first RS member in 7 decades

Strengthening the BJP organisation and framing an election strategy were among the major issues on the agenda, BJP Assam president Bhabesh Kalita told the media.

“Our goal is to ensure the return of Narendra Modi as the prime minister for the third consecutive term and we are working towards that end,” he said.

There are 142 Lok Sabha seats in these 12 states. In 2019, the BJP won 68 of them.

Lok Sabha seats

The eight northeastern states have a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats with Assam having 14. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura having two seats each and Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim accounting for one seat each.

Among the eastern states, West Bengal has 42 seats, Bihar has 40, Odisha has 21 and Jharkhand has 14 seats.

Also Read: Mehbooba inciting people by spreading false propaganda: JK BJP chief Raina

The BJP’s in-charge for Assam Baijayant Panda said: “This meeting will discuss organisational issues in all state units in the east and northeast.”

It is also likely to discuss the assembly elections in Mizoram due this year.

BJP leaders of the northern, central and western states will meet in New Delhi on July 7 and those of the southern states in Hyderabad on July 8.

(With agency inputs)