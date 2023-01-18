BJP is double-faced, vote for TMC: Mamata

The BJP government at the Centre gives money only to states ruled by the saffron party, said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee

The BJP is double-faced which says one thing during elections and does something else after the results are out, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Addressing a public meeting in North Garo Hills district in election-bound Meghalaya, Banerjee asserted that her Trinamool Congress was the only party that can provide better governance in the north-eastern state.

“The BJP is double-faced. It says something during elections and does something else after that,” she said.

The BJP government at the Centre gives money only to states ruled by the saffron party, she added.

Assembly elections are due in Meghalaya in February-March.

Banerjee said the TMC fulfils the dreams of the youth, women, students and farmers. “We want a government for the people, by the people and of the people in Meghalaya.”

