BJP hoists national flag at Lal Chowk in memory of Kargil martyrs

The BJP organised a two-day bike “Tiranga Yatra” rally and hoisted the Indian national flag in Lal Chowk in Srinagar on the occasion of Kargil Day, July 26, observed in memory of the memory of the soldiers who died fighting Pakistani intruders in Kargil in 1998.

The two-day bike rally was flagged off on Monday (July 25) by the party’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. It will conclude on Tuesday (July 26) at Kargil War Memorial in Drass in Kargil.

Bangalore South MP and president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tejasvi Surya, who led the celebrations, said: “For the first time since the Abrogation of Article 370, a political programme is happening at Lal Chowk- a proud moment for us.”

The leader also said that it is under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance that central universities, engineering and medical colleges are opening up in Kashmir.

He said that following the abrogation of Article 370 and the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India, the youth of Kashmir are working towards nationalism and development with many opportunities coming their way.

The leader informed that nearly 200 party workers joined the rally and this was followed by the unfurling of the national flag at Lal Chowk.

Surya also said that in 1992, Narendra Modi had unfurled the flag at Lal Chowk under the leadership of Murli Manohar Joshi and after 30 years the ceremony was taking place under the leadership of Modi.

The first time the tricolour was unfurled at Lal Chowk was in 1948.

Chugh attacked the mainstream political leadership of Jammu and Kashmir. “Abdullahs, Muftis and Nehrus – they still want to plunder (J&K) through the Gupkar Alliance. However, the people of J&K do not accept them anymore,” said Chugh.

Lal Chowk area was seen decorated with the national flag in different places.

On the occasion of Kargil Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour and indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history.”

The Kargil War was fought against the intruders from Pakistan, who had crossed the Line of Control into Indian territory during the winters of 1998.