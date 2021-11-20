BJP hits out at Congress over Sidhu addressing Pak PM as ‘bada bhai’

'Sidhu is not right for India and Punjab deserves better than him,' BJP's Sambit Patra observed.

The BJP on Saturday slammed the Congress after its Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu reportedly called Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan his “elder brother” during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib, saying the opposition party sees terror groups like IS and Boko Haram in Hindutva while it finds a “bhai jaan” in Khan.

Sidhu is heard saying Khan was like a “bada bhai” to him and that he loved him a lot in a viral video purported to be of the Congressman being welcomed by a Pakistani official on behalf of the Pakistan PM.

Sharing the video, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”.

“It is a serious matter of concern for Indians. It is being done for appeasement politics as the Congress still believes that there is a section in India which will be happy with praise for Pakistan. There are no such people in India though,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, claiming that there was a larger design at work, and Sidhu’s comments were linked to a number of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticising Hindutva.

Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? pic.twitter.com/zTLHEZT3bC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2021

Referring to Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s statement in his latest book, Patra said the opposition party sees terror groups such as the ISIS and the Boko Haram in Hindutva.

“Sidhu is not right for India and Punjab deserves better than him,” Patra said, also pointing out that Sidhu had praised Imran Khan and Pakistan earlier too, and had hugged its army chief Qamar Bajwa during a trip to the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)