BJP has performed well, will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said BJP will again win the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the Times Network India Economic Conclave, Gadkari further said the government has done good work for the countrys development in the last nine years.

There is a need to generate employment to eradicate poverty and achieve the Prime Ministers goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, Gadkari said.

“2024 hum jitne wale hai. (We will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections),” the road transport minister said while responding to a question.

“We have done good work and (will) form the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People will elect us for the countrys development,” he added.

The BJP had won 303 seats out of 543 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress managed to win 52.

The minister said Indias biggest problems are hunger, poverty and unemployment.

Gadkari said, he is contemplating to provide loans at cheaper rates for construction equipment which will operate on clean fuel like green hydrogen, LNG and electricity.

He further said there is also need to reduce the cost of construction without compromising with the quality of construction.

“Presently, construction equipment run on diesel. I would like them to operate on green hydrogen, LNG and electricity.

“I am thinking of coming out with a policy under which loans can be provided to them (construction equipment which will run on clean fuels) at cheaper rates,” the road transport and highways minister said.

He also said that performance audit is more important than financial audit.

