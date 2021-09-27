BJP could drop 40-50% of Uttarakhand MLAs ahead of Assembly polls

The party is reportedly holding a two-part exercise to assess anti-incumbency in the state.

The BJP means business.

The party has made news this year for changing its chief ministers in Karnataka, Uttarakhand and more recently Gujarat, where it swore in an entirely new cabinet after the resignation of Vijay Rupani. It may just do the same in Uttarakhand and drop at least 40-50 per cent of sitting MLAs ahead of Assembly elections for 70 seats next year.

According to a report in The Print, which quoted senior state BJP leaders, the party is holding a two-part assessment exercise for the same.

In the first part of the effort, conducted between September 1 and 20, a group of 10-11 senior leaders from Delhi and the state BJP unit visited Uttarakhand constituencies to assess anti-incumbency against each of the 57 MLAs. The second part of the exercise, focusing on public perception about BJP legislators, is going on and will take another two weeks. The names of leaders who will not be nominated again will be decided subsequently, sources reportedly said.

The assessment is being carried out on the orders of BJP’s state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, and national general secretary BL Santhosh is monitoring it. The Print report said Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik acknowledged the exercise was being conducted.

“Performance assessment of legislators is a traditional exercise of the BJP. It’s an ongoing process and the central leadership keeps watch on our performances through this. Shortlisting non-performers is also a part of this exercise,” Kaushik was quoted as saying. “However, I cannot comment on its outcome as it’s directly concerned with the central leadership. It would be a transgression on my part since action on the survey outcome will be taken by the party leadership.”

BJP spokesperson Manbir Chauhan echoed the comment, saying “it’s difficult to say anything on the fate of sitting MLAs as the task is always handled by senior party leaders. Our goal is to return to power with 60 seats and break the myth of non-return of incumbent governments in Uttarakhand.”

“The BJP leadership is working on its election strategy with this agenda irrespective of the hurdles on the way,” he added.

