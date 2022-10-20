BJP accuses Congress of rigging Prez polls to make Kharge win

The saffron party, seems to have adopted the stance that Mallikarjun Kharge will just be a ‘rubber stamp’ president of the Congress

The grand old party rigged its recently held Congress President polls to ensure that Mallikarjun Kharge will win the post and he can be remote controlled by the Gandhi family, alleged the BJP.

On Thursday (October 20), BJP IT cell media national head, Amit Malviya questioned the Congress presidential poll process and accused the party of rigging the polls to make Kharge emerge as a winner.

In a tweet, Malviya said, “The Congress President election was rigged with such precision that Mallikarjun Kharge got 88% of the votes, just short of the 90% mark, which could have given Tharoor the option to trigger a formal complaint alleging malpractice. He was denied that manoeuvre too. What a farce!”

The Congress President election was rigged with such precision that Mallikarjun Kharge got 88% of the votes, just short of the 90% mark, which could have given Tharoor the option to trigger a formal complaint alleging malpractice. He was denied that manoeuvre too. What a farce! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 20, 2022

The saffron party, seems to have adopted the stance that Kharge will just be a ‘rubber stamp’ president and be another ‘Manmohan Singh’. Malviya also shared a news article on how Sonia Gandhi had ruled as proxy PM during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister of the country.

Congress is repeating the UPA government’s Manmohan Singh formula on Kharge, allege BJP leaders. Prior to the Congress President polls, Shashi Tharoor often spoke about an “uneven playing field” while contesting against veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, seen to be “Gandhi-approved”.

During the voting Tharoor spoke about some “extremely serious irregularities” in the conduct of the election in the state of Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that there were unofficial seals for ballot boxes, presence of unofficial people in polling booths and voting malpractices.

