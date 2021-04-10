Bihar policeman killed by mob in West Bengal

Ashwini Kumar was in the neighbouring state in connection with a case when he was attacked

A police officer from Bihar was beaten to death by a mob in Uttar Dinajpur District, West Bengal, on Friday.

Ashwini Kumar was posted as Kishanganj station house officer and was a resident of Purnia District. According to reports, he was known for his strict policing and crackdown on alcohol smugglers. He was in the neighbouring state in connection with a case when he was attacked.

Inspector General (Purnia Range) Suresh Choudhary said a mob attacked the team Kumar was leading. He added that Kumar was killed on the spot.

Advertisement

“Kumar had gone for a raid in connection with a motorcycle theft,” he said. “The superintendent of police, Islampur [a city and a municipality in Uttar Dinajpur], is with us. We’ll make arrests.”

Police have already detained a man in connection with the attack.

A statement by the Bihar Police Association said Kumar had approached the local police seeking help, but was denied assistance.

Wen he reached Uttar Dinajpur, villagers attacked him with sticks and stones. Kumar’s body was later taken to a local hospital.