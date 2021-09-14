Biden to host first in-person Quad summit on Sept 24, Modi to attend

The leaders of the four Quad countries – US, India, Australia and Japan – are expected to discuss ways on strengthening diplomatic relations and extending a hand to one another on fronts like COVID-19, climate change and the Indo-Pacific issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the first in-person summit of the Quad countries that will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and also attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga on September 24.

Making an announcement about the event on Monday, the White House said the leaders of the four countries will meet to discuss ways on strengthening diplomatic relations and extending a hand to one another on fronts like COVID-19, climate change and the Indo-Pacific issue.

Confirming the news the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said the leaders will review the progress made since their first virtual Quad summit in March and “discuss regional issues of shared interest”.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on September 24. President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

In the first-ever virtual Quad summit hosted by Biden in March this year, the four nations had decided to take steps towards ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of China’s aggression in the area.

“Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” she added.