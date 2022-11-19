‘Bharat Jodo Yatra with tukde-tukde gang’, Anurag Thakur targets Rahul Gandhi

The Union minister said that people who raised slogans to divide the country have joined the yatra and that people of Gujarat will never accept such a party

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Wayanad MP was holding the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ with the ‘tukde tukde gang’. He also termed the Congress leader’s absence from poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as “bizarre”.

Missing Rahul

“It’s bizarre to see Rahul Gandhi nowhere in the poll-bound states! They know they are going to lose so they will put the blame on the new party president and not the first family,” said Union minister for information and broadcasting while campaigning in Gujarat’s Surat.

Criticizing the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he said that people who raised slogans to divide the country have joined the yatra and that people of Gujarat will never accept such a party.

“Who participated in the yatra with Rahul Gandhi from day one? Those who think of dividing the country. Those who used to raise slogans to divide the country… Will these people who want to erase the name of the country, join the Bharat Jodo Yatra?” he asked.

Criticising Medha Patkar’s participation

Thakur came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for walking with social activist Medha Patkar during the yatra. “Everyone knows that Medha Patkar ran an agenda and the people of Gujarat know it! Congress has to answer why they are such elements,” he said.

Patkar was one of the prominent faces of the ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ (Save Narmada Movement).

“Those who oppose Gujarat, Narmada Dam, and the development of Gujarat are with Rahul Gandhi. Will Gujarat accept such people? Gujarat does not choose those who oppose it, but those who did development. Gujarat will elect BJP only,” he said.

Thakur also attacked Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Savarkar saying that the people of Gujarat won’t accept those who insult Savarkar. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had said in Maharashtra that Savarkar had betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbahai Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

‘Trust on Modi’

Thakur praised the ruling BJP-ruled Gujarat government, saying the BJP would win with big majority as people continue to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government.

“If Gujarat is riot-free today then it’s because of BJP and PM Modi. The more Gujarat progresses, the more India will progress. If Gujarat wins, then India will progress,” Thakur said addressing a public meeting in Mangrol.

He asserted that BJP works on basis of good governance, development and honesty.

Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will take place, along with that of Himachal Pradesh, on December 8.