Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul, team to briefly visit Andhra

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will briefly enter Andhra Pradesh on its 37th day on Friday (October 14).

Flanked by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and top leaders of the party, Rahul resumed the march from Karnataka’s Rampura in the morning after a night halt.

“Another remarkable day at hand! Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka – wherever the #BharatJodoYatra goes, love follows. Join us as we briefly step into Andhra Pradesh for another action-packed day,” the Bharat Jodo Yatra team posted on its Twitter handle.

After a brief stay at Obalapuram in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, Rahul will return to Karnataka later in the day.

According to Congress office bearers, Rahul would enter Andhra Pradesh through the Jajirakallu toll plaza, where he would halt till 4.30 pm and then resume onwards. Rahul and team will also halt at Obalapuram village in the evening.

After returning to Karnataka, the Wayanad MP will stay at Halakundhi Math in Ballari district for the night.

As the march started from Rampura, festoons, banners, posters and Congress flags were seen along its route. Many people shook hands with Gandhi, hugged him and interacted with him.

The rally, which entered its Karnataka leg on September 30 will exit the state on October 20 after covering 511 km in 21 days. The yatra is aimed at uniting India against the divisive forces.

(With inputs from agencies)