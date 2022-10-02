Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul pledges to ‘unite India’ in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He visited the Khadi Cooperative in Badanavalu village near Mysuru, which started production in 1932.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (October 2) said the party will “unite our India” in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi united the country against injustice.

During his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in Karnataka, Rahul paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Rahul visited the Khadi Cooperative in Badanavalu village near Mysuru, which started production in 1932.

Gandhi came to this village in 1927 and in 1932 as well, and helped establish the cooperative, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“Bapu taught us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. He explained the meaning of love, compassion, harmony and humanity. Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we take a pledge that just as he united the country against injustice, we will unite our India,” Rahul said in a tweet.

बापू ने हमें सत्य और अहिंसा के पथ पर चलना सिखाया। प्रेम, करुणा, सद्भाव और मानवता का अर्थ समझाया। आज गांधी जयंती पर, हम प्रण लेते हैं, जिस तरह उन्होंने देश को अन्याय के खिलाफ एकजुट किया था, वैसे ही अब हम भी अपना भारत जोड़ेंगे।pic.twitter.com/L2FiuEj0WZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2022

In another tweet, he shared a video of him paying floral tributes to Gandhi.

Sunday is the third day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

The former Congress president arrived at Gundlupet in Karnataka on Friday morning from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The leader will spend 21 days covering 511 km in the state during his march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 to Jammu on January 30, 2023.