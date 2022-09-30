Bharat Jodo Yatra enters poll-bound Karnataka from Tamil Nadu

The yatra, which entered from Gudalur, will traverse across seven districts covering a distance of about 500 km in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are just six months away.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday (September 30). Congress leaders hoped that the Karnataka leg of the yatra which commenced in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district would enthuse the party cadres in the poll-bound state.

The yatra, which entered from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, will traverse across seven districts covering a distance of about 500 km in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are just six months away.

Also read: Last phase of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala ends

It will pass through Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts.

Advertisement

The yatra will cover seven Lok Sabha segments and 22 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

LIVE: #BharatJodoYatra | Ooty Calicut Junction to Begur Village | Chamarajanagara | Karnataka https://t.co/2lrVw4Zar1 — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) September 30, 2022

The Congress is likely to hold three major public meetings in Gundlupet, Mysuru and Ballari in Karnataka.

After welcoming Rahul to Karnataka, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, “This yatre will enable every Indian to come together & speak in a single voice to protect socio-economic & political fabric of India.”

Welcomed former @INCIndia President Shri @RahulGandhi in Bandipur ahead of #BharatAikyataYatre in Karnataka. This yatre will enable every Indian to come together & speak in a single voice to protect socio-economic & political fabric of India. pic.twitter.com/mb04fIbyQd — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 30, 2022

On Thursday, after the end of the Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul thanked the people of Kerala.

“Home is where you get love, and Kerala is home for me. No matter how much affection I give, I always get more in return from the people here. I am forever indebted. Thank you,” he tweeted.

Also read: As Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra assumes pilgrimage’s hue, BJP tries to cover tracks

In another tweet, he wrote, “I would also like to wholeheartedly thank the Congress & UDF leaders and workers, Kerala police, media personnel & every individual who has been part of the #BharatJodoYatra in this beautiful state. The support you have given us makes our resolve firmer & our strides stronger.”