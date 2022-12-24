Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi; Sonia joins Rahul, workers

With the beating of drums and playing patriotic songs, the enthusiasm of the Congress yatris was at its peak; BJP scared of Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Kanhaiya Kumar

The road from Badarpur to Ashram was decked up with tricolours, balloons, and banners of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi early Saturday morning (December 24).

Scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joined the Yatra at the Badarpur border and raised Bharat Jodo (unite India) and Rahul Gandhi Zindabad slogans. With the beating of drums and playing patriotic songs, the enthusiasm of the Congress yatris was at its peak.

Sonia Gandhi joins the yatra in Delhi

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on Saturday (December 24) and walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance. This is the second time the former Congress president has joined the yatra that began in September this year from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Karnataka.

Sonia Gandhi, wearing a face mask, walked with her son, Rahul Gandhi, and daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for a few minutes before the yatra reached the Ashram Chowk here for the morning halt.

Party workers had lined up along the route and showered flower petals on the yatris.

Security from Badarpur to Ashram was beefed up, with barricades erected and teams of police personnel deployed at multiple points.

BJP scared of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said the BJP was scared of Bharat Jodo Yatra as it was getting a huge response from people.

“They are scared of this Yatra, that’s the reason they are coming up with such excuses. Rahul Gandhi ji is spreading love and peace in the country,” Kumar said, alleging that the BJP was trying to stop the Yatra.

A large number of workers from the Delhi Congress led by Delhi unit chief, Anil Chaudhary, welcomed Rahul Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The Yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana.

Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil, and others, accompanied Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra.

Traffic snarls were reported from parts of Delhi as the march made its way through the national capital.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate, and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort.

