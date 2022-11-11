Bharat Jodo Yatra: Aditya Thackeray to join Rahul on Day 5 in Maharashtra

Aaditya will join the foot march at around 4 pm along with Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Sena legislator Sachin Ahir

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which entered its fifth day in Maharashtra on Friday (November 11) will see the participation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray when it enters Hingoli district from Nanded.

According to the Congress, Aaditya will join the foot march at around 4 pm along with Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Sena legislator Sachin Ahir.

Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious walkathon that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 65th day on Friday. It had reached Deglur in Maharashtra’s Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on November 7 night and has been in the district for five days.

The yatra had taken the night halt at Vitthalrao Deshmukh Karyalay in Pimpalgaon Mahadev in Nanded’s Ardhapur. It resumed from Dabhad on the Nanded-Hingoli Road in Ardhapur on Friday morning. In the second half of the day, the yatra will resume from Choramba Phata and reach Hingoli at night.

After the yatra resumed around 6 am, Gandhi was greeted by the people on the road. The Congress leader met the local residents and interacted with them on the way.

On Thursday evening, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Nanded. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and actor Sushant Singh were present there. Rahul is scheduled to address his second public rally on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congresss mass contact initiative, will traverse through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in the state during its 14-day sojourn. It will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies)