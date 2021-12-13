BFFs Kareena, Amrita test COVID positive, BMC says ‘partied, flouted rules’

The two actors have been hopping parties which were also attended by celebs like Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhat and Karan Johar

Actors and best friends Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19. Announcing the news in a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that both the actors have been attending parties in utter violation of COVID norms.

The corporation also instructed those who have come in contact with Amrita and Kareena to get themselves tested for COVID.

“Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated COVID norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests,” the BMC said in the statement.

Kareena is in home quarantine, ANI quoted Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of the H/West (Bandra West) ward as saying.

Advertisement

Also read: Pandemic waning, but hotspots still active in 27 districts of 10 states

Both the actor friends had attended a pre-Christmas party at Rhea Kapoor’s house last Tuesday. The party was also attended by Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania.

A day later, they had attended a party hosted by their friend and filmmaker Karan Johar at his residence to celebrate 20 years of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhat were also seen at the party.

The BMC’s statement comes at a time when the government has imposed strict curbs to check a surge of cases due to the Omicron variant of COVID.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 18 of the 38 Omicron cases reported in India so far. T

The MVA government recently released a fresh set of guidelines for flyers, making institutional quarantine mandatory for those arriving from 10 ‘at-risk’ countries and home isolation for those testing negative on arrival.

The BMC also rescheduled the reopening of schools in Mumbai to December 15 from the earlier date of December 1.