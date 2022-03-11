Battle for India will be fought in 2024, not via state polls: Prashant Kishor

The poll strategist accused Narendra Modi of trying to create a “false narrative” after the latter’s remarks on the 2022 state elections “deciding” the outcome of the 2024 national polls

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the 2022 state elections “deciding” the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, political strategist Prashant Kishor accused the PM of creating a “false narrative”.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Kishor said, “Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024.”

Taking a dig at Modi, he said, “Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition.” He went on to caution people against “falling for the false narrative”.

Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 & not in any state #elections Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 11, 2022



In his address to BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday evening, Modi said, “When we formed the government in 2019, experts said it was because of the 2017 victory (in UP)… I believe the same experts will say that the 2022 election result has decided the fate of the 2024 national elections.”

Kishor’s comment on the elections comes a day after the BJP stomped back to power in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand 273 seats in the 403-seat UP Assembly, 47 seats out of 70 in Uttarakhand, and 32 of 60 in Manipur. In Goa, the party won 20 seats out of a total of 40.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP won a vote share of nearly 41.6 per cent gaining over the 39.67 per cent it received in 2017 becoming the first party since 1985 to come to power in two consecutive assembly elections.

In the Northeastern state of Manipur, after Assam, the BJP succeeded in coming back to power. In Uttarakhand, the BJP has broken the jinx of an incumbent never being able to return to power with a clear majority. In Goa, the BJP is set to form its government for the third time straight.

During his address to party workers, Modi said: “A hill state adjacent to the border, a coastal state, a state with special blessings of Mother Ganga and a state on the northeastern border, the BJP has received blessings from all four directions.”