Ban SFI in Kerala as a terror outfit: Congress leader in LS

Hibi Eden raises the issue of a woman leader of the Congress-backed Kerala Students Union being ‘brutally’ beaten up allegedly by the activists of SFI

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden on Wednesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the CPI(M)-affiliated Students Federation of India (SFI) be banned in the state “like a terrorist organisation”, alleging its members were committing crimes and attacking rival political party members.

During the Zero Hour, Eden raised the issue of a woman leader of the Congress-backed Kerala Students Union (KSU) being “brutally” beaten up allegedly by the activists of SFI at the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ban the SFI in Kerala and declare it as a terrorist organization. @cpimspeak encourages its student leaders to behave like goondas inside colleges and commit heinous crimes against fellow students.

Urging intervention from the Central Govt in this matter.@IYC @INCIndia @nsui pic.twitter.com/lZWg9fRkmG — Hibi Eden (@HibiEden) March 16, 2022

“I would like to draw the attention of the House to a very important matter – a heinous crime committed by the goons of the Students Federation of India in Trivandrum government law college… Student Union president and her colleagues were brutally beaten up by the SFI goondas in the state,” he alleged.

Advertisement

“SFI in Kerala should be banned like a terrorist organisation because the number of crimes committed every day by this particular organisation is unimaginable,” he said and called on the Centre to intervene in the matter.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore raised the issue of what he said was “dead body politics” in Tamil Nadu.

He said suicides of youths were being associated with minority communities of Muslims and Christians and alleged that divisive politics was being played by the BJP.